Elderly to be next priority for COVID-19 vaccine

NDN Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United Kingdom, one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus, is beginning its vaccination campaign, a key step toward eventually ending the pandemic. 

 Liam McBurney/Pool via AP

LINCOLN (AP) — Although some teachers in Nebraska received the COVID-19 vaccine this week, state health officials said people 75 and older would get priority ahead of teachers and others in the next phase of vaccinations.

Once the state finishes vaccinating health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care homes, the elderly will be next in line for the vaccine, said Angela Ling, incident commander with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The state updated its vaccination plan after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its recommendations to add people 75 and older to the next priority group, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

About 100 staff members in the Scottsbluff Public Schools were vaccinated this week. Kim Engel, director of the Panhandle Public Health District, said the Scottsbluff clinic was scheduled before the state revised its vaccination plan.

The state reported 166,798 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, an increase of 1,501 from the previous day.

Health department data shows 1,651 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 40 from data reported Thursday. About 64% of the deaths were people 75 or older, health officials said.

