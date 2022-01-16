Several people were transported to multiple hospitals following a multi-vehicle crash in Nance County Sunday afternoon.
At about 4:30 p.m., multiple law enforcement and rescue agencies were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision near the junction of Highway 22 and the 63A link, which connects Highway 22 and Highway 39. The location of the accident is about a mile northeast of Genoa.
Deputy Dustin Hixon with the Nance County Sheriff’s Office said that a Chevrolet Trail Blazer and a Chrysler minivan collided near the intersection, and at least one of the vehicles had several occupants inside.
Eight people were transported to hospitals in Genoa and Columbus. At least three patients had been discharged from their respective hospitals as of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, Hixon said, and the remaining patients’ injuries were being evaluated and treated. The conditions of those patients were not immediately known.
Hixon said that one of the vehicles may have failed to yield at a stop sign, but he couldn’t disclose which vehicle had failed to yield.
The Daily News will provide more information when it is made available.