Eight COVID-19 cases had been confirmed at the Tyson Fresh Meats pork processing plant in Madison as of Monday night, according to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department.
Additional tests are still pending at the Nebraska Public Health Lab, and an update is expected later Tuesday after the majority of the pending results are received and the subsequent interviews are conducted.
The local Tyson plant management met with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department officials Monday.
Liz Croston, manager of communications for Tyson Fresh Meats in Dakota Dunes, S.D., said Tyson was operating at its Madison pork plant this week.
She said the company isn’t able to comment on production numbers.
“We are beginning to experience varying levels of production at some locations. Some is planned due to additional worker safety precautions, but some is occurring because of absenteeism,” Croston said.