Several Norfolk businesses were caught selling alcohol to minors during the Norfolk Police Division’s compliance checks.
During the checks, an underage person using an actual identity and driver’s license attempted to buy alcohol from businesses in Norfolk, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
Sixty-three businesses were checked, with eight selling alcohol to the minor.
The businesses that sold to minors were: Buffalo Wild Wings, Hy-Vee East Market Grill, Hy-Vee West Market Grill, Lot 279, Reynoldson’s, Sakura Steak, Shoppers Express and The VFW.
The employees who sold the alcohol were cited, Bauer said.