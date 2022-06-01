Law enforcement across much of the state was busy over Memorial Day weekend, including in Stanton County.

There were two arrests for suspected driving under the influence and six drug-related arrests, plus one for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm, according to a sheriff’s office press release. More than 40 warnings were issued during the holiday weekend, along with multiple motorist assists.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office issued 32 citations for speeding, including one citation for 108 mph in a 65 mph zone, and other traffic offenses.

