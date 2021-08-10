A petition drive was announced Monday that would let Nebraska voters decide whether the state’s minimum wage should incrementally increase from $9 to $15 an hour by 2026.
Raise the Wage Nebraska, composed of a long list of organizations and two Democrats in the Nebraska Legislature, launched the effort to get the issue on the ballot in 2022.
Gradually increasing the minimum wage in Nebraska, they argue, will help middle- and working-class people and start to close racial and gender pay gaps.
“The context in which all of that sits is an economic reality where things are getting much more expensive, and wages are staying stagnant,” said Ken Smith, Nebraska Appleseed’s economic justice director. “The cost of housing and child care and food are all going up, but people aren’t taking home any more money than they were in years past.”
The federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour hasn’t increased in more than a decade. Thirty states and Washington, D.C., have minimum wages higher than that — including Nebraska.
Nebraska’s is higher because voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot initiative in 2014. After that measure passed, the state’s minimum wage increased from $7.25 an hour to $8 an hour in 2015, then to $9 an hour in 2016, where it stands today.
“Nebraskans have previously made their voices heard on this issue and voted to increase the minimum wage when the Legislature wouldn’t,” Smith said. “And I think that’s where we find ourselves
again today.”
After 2026, the minimum wage would be adjusted each year to account for cost-of-living increases. That indexing is key to making this a lasting change, Smith said. Prices will continue to go up, he said, and paying for basic needs will continue to be expensive — so it only makes sense to ensure incremental wage changes reflect that in order to get Nebraskans closer to a living wage.
“If not for that provision, we would probably be back here in 2027, saying we need to maybe go to $20 an hour,” Smith said. “And, every five or 10 years after that, we’d have to come back and do the same.”
Smith expects some pushback similar to opponents’ arguments ahead of the 2014 initiative’s passage. People will argue that the change would have an adverse impact on businesses, he said. This time, he also expects that opposition will be premised on the fact that the state is trying to recover from economic fallout caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
But Smith said wages aren’t high enough now for families to get through this sort of economic downturn — so the pandemic has underscored the importance of raising the minimum wage.
“This is a long-term, incremental policy change, and it’s intentionally designed in that way to help alleviate the burden on businesses,” Smith said.