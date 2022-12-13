CRESTON — The last remaining Civil War veteran is resting in peace along Highway 91 in Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
Joseph M. Rickards’ gravesite is decorated thanks to the efforts of Norman Weber of Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War Last Soldier Project.
The organization started in 2003, locating and appropriately marking the gravesites of the last Civil War soldier buried in each county or parish and in each state.
Burton Heath, commander of Creston American Legion Pieper Post 306, said he learned about the project by happenstance.
“Norman Weber was driving through Creston, and a lady was out walking, and he stopped to talk to her, and she gave him my name,” Heath said.
He knew Rickards was a Civil War veteran. “We had him as J.H., rather than Joseph, but they are the same guy,” he said.
Rickards was the last living Civil War veteran in Platte County. He was born Dec. 9, 1846, and died in 1936. His wife, Prisella, lived from May 12, 1848, to Dec. 10, 1914.
Heath does not think there are any family members in the area because “his deceased date was not put on the gravestone, so I’m thinking he was buried, especially during the Depression, in a simple burial. They didn’t have money to have any more engraved. His wife passed away and her date was put on it.”
Heath said Civil War veterans have been found in every county in Nebraska except for Arthur County, and there may not be Civil War veterans in that county.
Weber said honoring Civil War veterans has a long history.
“At the conclusion of the Civil War, the Union veterans formed the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) in 1886 to care for wounded veterans, widows and orphans. They established hospitals, orphanages and soldiers’ homes to help with these goals. The GAR formed state departments, and the states established local posts.
Nebraska was the seventh department to form with more than 350 city posts named after Civil War personalities such as Abe Lincoln Post 1.
“As their numbers decreased over the years, in 1881 the Sons of Veterans was formed to help continue these programs. With World War I, a new group of veterans came home so the Sons changed their name to the SUVCW. The Sons named their groups Camps. The last Nebraska Civil War vet died in 1944, and the GAR/Sons ceased.
In 1999, the Department of Nebraska was reformed with three camps: Vifquain (Omaha), Shiloh (Lincoln) and Harrison (Wisner). Today, we have Welstead (Fremont) and Thayer (at large). We also have added North and South Dakota. We have about 85 Nebraska members.” Today there are 26 departments covering the 50 states with about 7,500 members.
Weber said in 1996 the Sons started a National Graves Registration Project with a goal to verify the grave location for all of the Civil War veterans in the country. For Nebraska’s part, members have walked about 650 cemeteries and have located about 19,600 Civil War veteran graves.
“This project is ongoing, and we add new graves almost monthly. I have five unmarked graves in David City that I am working. When a grave is identified, we GPS its location and verify the regimental history if a military headstone is present and photograph any headstone. If the grave is unmarked, then we try to contact a local family or the county veterans service agent to see about ordering and placing a marker,” he said.
In 2003, the Sons started its Last Soldier Project to identify the last Union soldier from each of Nebraska’s 93 counties. These graves are marked with a bronze star or medallion with a QR code that can be used to access Nebraska’s website listing each of the Last Soldiers with a personal biography.
“For either a new headstone or a Last Soldier marker, we try to have a dedication ceremony. This is presented by our uniformed group called the Nebraska Rangers. We are in full Civil War period uniforms and gear. We use several types of readings and conclude with the playing of taps and a 21-gun salute with our black powder muskets. To date we have placed 35 of our Last Soldier markers but have also dedicated about 125 new headstones across the state. We are just getting a good start on the Dakotas as we have only six members in those states,” Weber said.
The Nebraska Territories had only about 3,000 men volunteer for service in the Civil War. This was out of a population of about 33,000 in 1861, Weber said.
“The Homestead Act brought thousands of veterans to Nebraska as was the case with my Civil War ancestors who settled in Randolph and Wisner. It has taken the Sons many years to identify and find the Civil War veterans. From each county we then found the last one to be buried.”
Other area Last Soldiers can be found in Schuyler, Norfolk, Stanton. Stromsburg, Albion, Elgin and David City.