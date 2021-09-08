New building at Farmers Pride’s Battle Creek

This illustration shows what the new building at Farmers Pride’s Battle Creek facility will look like when it is complete. The facility will be a 10,000-ton dry product warehouse and load-out facility located south of the current office building.

 Courtesy photo

A more than $7 million upgrade project is in store for select Farmers Pride facilities in Northeast Nebraska.

The cooperative’s board of directors approved the fertilizer facility improvements in both Battle Creek and Osmond earlier this summer with the intention to help the farm producer with quicker loading times and additional product being available.

“With these latest upgrades, Farmers Pride will speed up load-out times while adding badly needed storage space at the Farmers Pride dry-product facility in Battle Creek, as well as adding load-out space and automated liquid blending capabilities at Osmond,” said Bryan Hoffman, Farmers Pride agronomy manager.

The Battle Creek facility will be a modernized 10,000-ton dry product warehouse and load-out facility. A heated alleyway floor and 13 bulk storage bins will be part of the interior design of the facility to prevent high humidity from turning fertilizer on the concrete floor to wet, unusable and wasted product.

Hoffman said speed is the name of the game with the Battle Creek facility.

“We will be able to load a four-ton blend for a customer in 20 seconds — that is the quickest rate in the industry today,” he said.

No longer will 1,000-pound skid loader buckets be used to blend up a load for a farmer. Customers will be able to pull in and take advantage of the quick load-out speed, with the facility’s 250-ton product tower, which will be operated by two employees.

The Battle Creek facility will receive all deliveries within an enclosed structure, eliminating any inclement weather disrupting shipments. The facility will be built at the Farmers Pride south complex to the south of the office building.

The Battle Creek location hosts a large sales volume of retail fertilizer sales and is centrally located for a high number of the tons distributed for Farmers Pride in Madison, Stanton, Pierce, Antelope, Boone, Pierce, Wayne and Platte counties.

“This new facility will replace an undersized storage plant in Battle Creek with 8,000 more tons of storage while immensely speeding up load-out times,” Hoffman said.

THE OSMOND upgrade will consist of a new three-bay loading/unloading facility and an automated liquid blending system for computer control versus manual loads, once again increasing the speed of loading capabilities.

Hoffman said rail unloading capabilities also would be improved at the Farmers Pride Madison location. Product can be railed into Madison from various locations across North America or trucked in from manufacturing facilities as close as Sioux City and as far away as Oklahoma, Wyoming and New Mexico to the seven agronomy plants at Farmers Pride.

Expected completion date for the Battle Creek facility likely will miss the early spring season but should be up and running for the side-dress season in late May and early June 2022. The Osmond upgrade is expected by Farmers Pride to be ready for the spring agronomy season.

Tags

In other news

Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out

Ida curfew lifted in New Orleans; 250K students still out

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — New Orleans lifted a nightly curfew Wednesday as the city moved closer to regaining full power 10 days after Hurricane Ida, but hundreds of thousands of people outside the city were still without lights and water and more than a quarter of a million children were unab…

+4
Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Pierce

Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Pierce

PIERCE — Carhart Lumber started in Wayne in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott and Brenda Carhart, fourth-generation owners. This year, Carhart Lumber is celebrating 100 years of business with each of their…

Meat, farm workers to get $600 grants in new $700M aid plan

Meat, farm workers to get $600 grants in new $700M aid plan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meatpacking workers and farm workers who were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to get grants of up to $600 per person as part of a new $700 million aid program the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday.

California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe

California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — California could be on track for one of its worst fire seasons ever as hotter, drier conditions across the north raise the threat of new fires or existing ones flaring into dangerous life, officials said.