A more than $7 million upgrade project is in store for select Farmers Pride facilities in Northeast Nebraska.
The cooperative’s board of directors approved the fertilizer facility improvements in both Battle Creek and Osmond earlier this summer with the intention to help the farm producer with quicker loading times and additional product being available.
“With these latest upgrades, Farmers Pride will speed up load-out times while adding badly needed storage space at the Farmers Pride dry-product facility in Battle Creek, as well as adding load-out space and automated liquid blending capabilities at Osmond,” said Bryan Hoffman, Farmers Pride agronomy manager.
The Battle Creek facility will be a modernized 10,000-ton dry product warehouse and load-out facility. A heated alleyway floor and 13 bulk storage bins will be part of the interior design of the facility to prevent high humidity from turning fertilizer on the concrete floor to wet, unusable and wasted product.
Hoffman said speed is the name of the game with the Battle Creek facility.
“We will be able to load a four-ton blend for a customer in 20 seconds — that is the quickest rate in the industry today,” he said.
No longer will 1,000-pound skid loader buckets be used to blend up a load for a farmer. Customers will be able to pull in and take advantage of the quick load-out speed, with the facility’s 250-ton product tower, which will be operated by two employees.
The Battle Creek facility will receive all deliveries within an enclosed structure, eliminating any inclement weather disrupting shipments. The facility will be built at the Farmers Pride south complex to the south of the office building.
The Battle Creek location hosts a large sales volume of retail fertilizer sales and is centrally located for a high number of the tons distributed for Farmers Pride in Madison, Stanton, Pierce, Antelope, Boone, Pierce, Wayne and Platte counties.
“This new facility will replace an undersized storage plant in Battle Creek with 8,000 more tons of storage while immensely speeding up load-out times,” Hoffman said.
THE OSMOND upgrade will consist of a new three-bay loading/unloading facility and an automated liquid blending system for computer control versus manual loads, once again increasing the speed of loading capabilities.
Hoffman said rail unloading capabilities also would be improved at the Farmers Pride Madison location. Product can be railed into Madison from various locations across North America or trucked in from manufacturing facilities as close as Sioux City and as far away as Oklahoma, Wyoming and New Mexico to the seven agronomy plants at Farmers Pride.
Expected completion date for the Battle Creek facility likely will miss the early spring season but should be up and running for the side-dress season in late May and early June 2022. The Osmond upgrade is expected by Farmers Pride to be ready for the spring agronomy season.