High school students will be able to experience more hands-on learning with the newly expanded Growing Together Career Scholars Program at Wayne State College.
The college’s partnership pairs students with area businesses and industries to ensure students get a hands-on education that gives them an advantage as they enter the work force.
Heading into its second year, the program has recently expanded the eligible fields of study to include education and industrial technology, according to a Wayne State media release.
The Growing Together Career Scholars program, an Aksarben workforce initiative, provides scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $15,000 per year for four years to cover tuition, fees, room and board at Wayne State.
The program emphasizes “learning by doing” and culminates with a senior year cooperative education experience in which students work up to 30 hours per week for a Norfolk area business while earning 18 credit hours and living in the downtown Norfolk area.
Eligible fields of study for in the program now include business administration, education, information technology, industrial technology and mass communication.
Students are urged to visit www.wsc.edu/growtogether to begin the application process. High school students must apply by Monday, Feb. 1, for a slot in the competitive program. Candidates will be selected for interviews once the applications have been reviewed by the selection committee.
To qualify for the program, candidates must be passionate about earning a degree in one of the eligible fields and committed to living in Northeast Nebraska.
Entrepreneurs program
In addition to the experiential learning, skill-building workshops, career-readiness activities and scholarships, Wayne State recently launched a new student chapter of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization (CEO), providing fully funded memberships for students in the career scholars program.
One of the direct benefits of the CEO chapter is the regional business competition, which will give Wayne State students the opportunity to compete in a business pitch competition.
Winners of the regional competition will qualify to compete at the November global conference for more than $25,000 in cash prizes.
“Our students are embracing the challenge to take our community and businesses to the next level of sustainable success,” said Trish Kolterman, assistant professor of business, who will lead the CEO efforts at Wayne State. “We invite business owners and community leaders to join us on our entrepreneurial journey by serving as mentors to our students, giving on-campus presentations, or developing cooperative education opportunities. The future is now, and our students are ready to take the lead.”
The CEO chapter brings together many components of the educational experience to provide Wayne State career scholars an additional creative outlet to prepare for the workforce.
"The CEO semester amplifies the career readiness of our Growing Together Career Scholars by adding an entrepreneurial skill set that can cross any discipline and be applied in any industry,” said Michael Keibler, executive director of Cooperative Education and Industry Liaison at Wayne State. “Students will have an opportunity to be mentored by business owners, collaborate with like-minded students on a regional and national level and, most importantly, apply their skills from classroom learning to real-world opportunities as an entrepreneur.”
Students in Wayne State’s new CEO chapter will join more than 16,500 members at more than 250 colleges and universities.
Students also will complete the semester with an opportunity to attend the Midwest Regional Conference in Omaha in April to network with like-minded entrepreneurs and to learn from nationally known business leaders in technology, social media and product development.
* * *
Want to learn more?
The CEO chapter will meet monthly. For additional information about the chapter or to discover networking events for students and businesses, contact Michael Keibler at mikeibl1@wsc.edu or Trish Kolterman at trkolte1@wsc.edu.