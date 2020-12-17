This time of year offers families a chance to reunite and celebrate the holidays with one another, but doing so safely during a pandemic may be more difficult than normal this year.
As a way to fight the pandemic, The Do Right, Right Now campaign took root earlier this fall. The initiative was formed to educate the public on how to fight the spread of COVID-19, especially during the holiday season.
Initially, the Douglas County Health Department and Omaha Community Foundation teamed up to form the unified campaign. As it grew, leaders from the Nebraska State Department of Education and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation joined the partnership to make Do Right, Right Now a statewide initiative.
The collective goals of the campaign are to reduce virus spread within communities, ensure that schools and businesses remain open, ease the burden on local hospital systems and shine a light on the impact the virus has on mental health.
Among the campaign’s spokespersons is Matthew Blomstedt, the state commissioner of education, who said he hopes Nebraskans won’t let up in efforts to reduce virus spread across the state.
“Those social settings that we take for granted around the holidays are where we’re seeing spread,” Blomstedt said. “We’re really trying to encourage Nebraskans to take those precautions and take the risk of spread seriously. There are many chances to let your guard down, and it will be a more special holiday if nobody in your family gets sick.”
Nebraskans are encouraged during the holidays to keep gatherings small, wear masks, wash hands and check in on loved ones who are unable to attend family gatherings.
Blomstedt emphasized that Do Right, Right Now isn’t encouraging families to cancel Christmas gatherings altogether, but to downscale gatherings and wear masks in an effort to avoid an uptick in cases.
Blomstedt didn’t provide a specific number that gatherings should be limited to this Christmas, but based on recommendations from health officials, it’s ideal to not let that number exceed 10.
“More than ever, it’s time to be proactive in doing what’s right and taking the necessary precautions — we want to make sure that it’s possible for our schools and businesses to remain open.”
Blomstedt praises NPS
Since the start of the fall semester, Blomstedt said he has been approached by numerous educational leaders in Nebraska about how to effectively share COVID safety messages with respective communities. He has worked with several local health officials, as well as the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, in creating action plans to help keep Nebraska schools safe.
But ultimately, Blomstedt said, local school administrators are tasked with making important decisions to keep their respective schools open. And to this point, he believes Nebraska schools have done an excellent job in finding effective ways to keep their buildings open.
“I’m amazed at what schools have done to stay safe and open,” he said. “The reality is when I talk to national level colleagues, there are a lot of places that have struggled to stay open at all. That’s a credit to administrators and local school boards who are tasked with making difficult decisions.”
As of Dec. 9, Norfolk Public Schools has a 0.32% COVID positivity rate within the district and a 2.16% absenteeism rate from all illnesses, including COVID-19. Norfolk Public Schools’ risk dial is in the yellow zone, and each school within the district is operating under in-person learning styles.
At the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday, several district administrators provided an update on remote learning progress and programs.
NPS had already decided to implement a remote learning program called Edgenuity for grades 7-12, and on Monday, administrators decided on a K-5 program called Edmentum Calvert Learning.
Roughly 200 students decided to learn remotely next semester. Blomstedt applauded school superintendent Jami Jo Thompson and NPS administrators for taking families’ safety concerns seriously.
“Jami Jo always reaches out when Norfolk experiences a new challenge at the local level, and she’s participated in a multitude of statewide calls,” he said. “What you’re seeing is very involved superintendents, including Jami Jo. It was hard to imagine what remote learning might look like, and I know in Norfolk they keep working on strategies with families in improving the environment districtwide.”
COVID positivity rates within schools across the state have been lower than those of individual communities, but Blomstedt said schools could see spikes in cases in January “if families let their guards down over the holidays.”
“I think we’re going to be cognizant of sending protocols home with students that hopefully their families will be attentive to,” he said. “We want them to be really attentive to potential exposure. If a child has a temperature or has been exposed to someone who is COVID positive, we ask them to be really cautious in returning (next semester).”