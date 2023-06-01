The Norfolk Public Library has announced the return of its summer speaker series.

Sponsored by Humanities Nebraska, this year’s series explores how stories shape understanding of one’s self and the world.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, June 7, with speaker Kent Warneke presenting “You Be the Editor.” This program explores the role of an editor in balancing the interests of thousands of readers who have a right to information. Audiences will gain insight into the decision-making process of determining what stories should be pursued, how stories are verified and deciding what to publish.

This program will be followed by programs on Hans Christian Andersen, Black Elk and John Neihardt, the meaning behind monster stories, an introduction to Nebraska authors and an exploration of the culture and stories of the Andes region of South America.

All programs will be at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Each program lasts 45 to 60 minutes plus time for questions.

Visit the library’s event calendar for details and dates: https://norfolk-ne.libcal.com/calendar/nplevents.

