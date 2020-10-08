NORFOLK — Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon in Norfolk.
The call came in around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to 1104 E. Park Ave., which is just east of the North Fork River and west of Highway 35.
There was no visible smoke as of 5 p.m., but a witness said there was heavy smoke when firefighters arrived. It did not appear anyone was home at the time, the witness said.
Damage was visible to the roof of the southwest corner of the house, some of the siding and the back porch.
More information will be provided later as it becomes available.