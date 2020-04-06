Easter morning service planned in parking lot

For millions of people, Easter morning church services are the highlight of the year. They look forward to the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection from the dead, which is announced by trumpets and celebrated with songs and takes place in a church sanctuary festooned in white and filled with fragrant flowers.
Not so this year. The COVID-19 pandemic, with its restrictions on the number of people who can gather, is forcing people to become creative in the way they worship. Consequently, many churches are offering their services on the internet or local TV station.
But on Easter Sunday, which is April 12, worshipers can gather for a drive-in, parking lot service at 9 a.m. at the Sunset Plaza in Norfolk.
It’ll be sort of like going to the drive-in movie, said the Rev. Lee Weander, pastor at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk, who will officiate. The service is open to everyone.
Weander and a few musicians will be positioned on a stage in front of the food court on the south side of the mall. Worshipers will stay in their cars and listen to the service on US92, a local radio station.
Weander said Sunset Plaza officials contacted him about officiating at the parking lot service Easter morning, which is a first for him.
“I never thought I’d be on a flatbed preaching to hundreds of people,” he said.
Christina Julius, the Sunset Plaza’s marketing director, said she and her co-workers came up with the idea while thinking of ways to help the community deal with the pandemic.
“We have the space and the venue, and we’re always closed on Easter,” she said. “Why not do something unique?”
She called Weander, and the rest of the details fell into place, Julius said.
“It came together in a matter of minutes,” she added.
The service has been approved by local health officials and the mayor, Weander said. Participants will be required to stay in their cars with the windows rolled up. Attendants will direct traffic to keep things orderly. Public restroom facilities will not be available, he said.
In addition to having the opportunity to gather to celebrate Easter, those who attend will have the opportunity to support local charities that are serving people in need at this time.
When people leave the service, they can place donations in a bucket, Weander said.
The funds will be collected by the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund and distributed to area nonprofit organizations that serve people in need, said Tracey Buettner, who leads the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund advisory committee.
“I think it’s fantastic,” Buettner said of the church service.
After the service, families can go on a motorized Easter egg hunt, which is being organized by the Norfolk Area Visitors Bureau.
The visitors bureau will be “hiding” 50 large Easter eggs around town that can be seen from car windows, said Traci Jeffery, visitors bureau director.
“Tell your friends or family to meet you on main street to cruise and look for Easter eggs around Norfolk on Sunday, April 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” she said.
Clues to the location of the eggs will be posted on the Norfolk Now, visitors bureau and Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce facebook pages. The clues will be released at 8:30 that Sunday morning.
Participants must follow CDC guidelines, she said.
The answers should be emailed to NorfolkNowNE@gmail.com by Sunday at 6 p.m. The person or family that finds the most eggs will receive a $50 gift card. Only one entry per family will be allowed.
“This is the perfect opportunity to get out of the house and explore Norfolk. We want to this be a safe and entertaining event for everyone,” Jeffrey said.