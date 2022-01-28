BATTLE CREEK — A series of permanent and temporary easements will be needed in Northeast Nebraska for a proposed pipeline that would take carbon from the Albion ethanol plant and other places to central Illinois for permanent disposal.
Heartland Greenway Navigators CO2 is seeking to build the pipeline, including 160 miles in Nebraska across Platte, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Wayne, Dixon and Dakota counties.
Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, vice president of government and public affairs for Navigators CO2, said the pipeline has about a half-mile corridor identified along the route. It can be built anywhere in that corridor.
“Ultimately, we just need 50 feet for that easement. There’s a lot of differences within that half-mile corridor that absolutely need to be taken into account,” she said.
The distance from a house, for example, is among the considerations in trying to determine best locations. Other factors include topography and wind speeds as carbon dioxide does dissipate naturally in case there ever is a leak.
“That’s just a small handful of some of those factors,” she said about the route that is chosen within the corridor.
Heartland Greenway held a series of open houses in four communities this week, including Battle Creek, to meet with landowners who were notified and others interested in the pipeline.
Burns-Thompson said one of the biggest questions people have about the pipeline is safety, including ways to stop the flow of CO2, which moves in liquid form in the pipeline.
Burns-Thompson said there are a series of valves located along the pipeline. The placement of the valves and a variety of valves will be used, monitoring everything from pressure, temperature and flow.
The pipeline also will be monitored by technicians, but there will be places where it can be manually closed if needed. Up to 15 million metric tons of CO2 will be deposited in south central Illinois in a geological site that includes deep rock layers.
“You put in redundant and different types of technology along (the pipeline) so you’re not just dependent on one or the other,” Burns-Thompson said.
Heartland Greenway Navigators CO2 has workers all over the Midwest, including an office in Dallas. It plans to build offices in the footprint of its five states: Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. It is financially backed by BlackRock, an investment management company based in New York City.
Burns-Thompson said the pipeline would not have any lasting impacts on the land, and landowners would be well compensated for any yield losses, including up to five years.
So what happens to the carbon once it is deposited in south central Illinois?
Andrew Duguid, vice president of Advanced Resources International, said the carbon eventually would harden once deposited.
“If I take carbon dioxide and put it with the minerals in the water in the ground right now, I’m going to create carbonated minerals,” he said.
The carbon eventually will dissolve and stick to the minerals in the ground, so that’s how it solidifies, Duguid said.
“It’s a natural process,” he said.
Advanced Resources International is working on behalf of the Navigator CO2 project. Duguid said the area where the carbon is sequestered is monitored with wells and other equipment, with planning in the event of any type of accident. It also will be monitored for years afterward, Duguid said.
The carbon dioxide that is captured from an ethanol plant, for example, comes from the fermentation. It is relatively pure, with a little water, Duguid said.
The CO2 is compressed, removing the water at the plant, and then it gets taken down into a liquid, which makes it take up less space and easier to transport through the pipeline, he said.
The pipeline is buried at least 5 feet below the ground and begins about 6 inches in diameter and gets bigger, up to about 24 inches, as it gets closer to Illinois.
Farmers and landowners who sell easements are paid for both permanent and temporary easements.
A projected timeline calls for construction to begin in 2024, with openings starting in late 2024 and 2025.