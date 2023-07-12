Some Northeast Nebraskans received a less-than-pleasant wake-up call on Wednesday morning as a thunderstorm rolled across the eastern portions of the state.
The National Weather Service Office in Omaha issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several area counties around 3:45 a.m.
Sirens were activated in Norfolk around 4:30 a.m. after a storm warning issued for Madison County around 4:20 a.m. indicated that wind gusts of 70 mph were expected. According to Region 11 Emergency Management, outdoor warning sirens are activated when straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph are expected.
Meteorologist Katie Gross said a 64 mph wind gust was reported in Norfolk and a 78 mph wind gust was reported in Howells.
Gross said the weather service office had received reports of tree damage from Meadow Grove. Widespread tree damage could be found across the area from the strong winds that came with the Wednesday morning storm. The highest wind gust from Wednesday’s storm was 82 mph near Uehling.
“It was widespread,” Gross said of the storm. “We’ve had reports of strong winds and tree damage from far Northeast Nebraska to southeast Nebraska and into southwest Iowa.”