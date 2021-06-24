Some much-needed rain came with a lot of drama for some residents of Northeast Nebraska early Thursday morning.
The National Weather Services office in Omaha/Valley said the storm dumped 1.34 inches of rain in Norfolk. But the lightning show that accompanied the system kept personnel from the Norfolk Fire Division and some area fire crews busy into the early morning hours.
Capt. Scott Bonsall with Norfolk Fire said a lightning strike created thousands of dollars worth of damage to a Norfolk home early Thursday morning.
Personnel from the fire division were dispatched to 2002 Mulberry Drive at about 1 a.m., just as the storm was ramping up.
Bonsall said the first units on the scene saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure, and initial crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home.
It took about 16 firefighters and five rigs about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control and another two hours to overhaul the structure, which is owned and occupied by Glen Herbolsheimer.
Bonsall said the incident caused about $175,000 worth of damage to the structure and contents. The property’s estimated worth is $310,000.
Norfolk Fire also received multiple reports of other fires in town within about 90 minutes for the Mulberry Drive call, including one at 1:16 a.m. for a possible structure fire at 509-1/2 W. Phillip Ave. Arriving units at that scene found smoke and flames coming from the area of the structure near the electrical meter. That fire was under control within 10 minutes, and personnel remained on the scene for an additional 45 minutes to overhaul the structure.
Another call came in at 2:18 a.m., after a fire in the roof of the structure at 2701 W. Omaha Ave. was reported. Firefighters encountered smoke and flames coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. Bonsall said crews had that fire under control within 30 minutes, but it took an additional 30 minutes to overhaul the structure.
No firefighters or civilians were injured during any of the incidents.
Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue, Hadar Fire, Battle Creek Fire and Norfolk Ambulance assisted with the numerous fire and emergency rescue calls that came in during the storm.
Multiple reports of power outages came in during the storm, as well. Some residents in the community of Pierce briefly lost power at about 12:30 a.m.
There were two larger outages in the Norfolk area — one just before 1 a.m. and another around 1:40 a.m., said Grant Otten, media specialist at NPPD.
A tree fell and struck a power line near Eighth Street and Madison Avenue at about 12:57 a.m., leaving 752 NPPD customers without power. Power was restored to those customers just after 3 a.m., Otten said.
At 1:37 a.m. another outage caused by mechanical issues put 1,271 customers without power along Benjamin Avenue. Power was restored to the area just before 4 a.m., he said.
When severe storms hit the area, Otten said, crews maintain a responsibility to remain on alert.
“Our crews have guys that are on call when severe weather is on the radar, and they’re constantly making sure equipment is ready to go. You never know when an outage is going to hit in specific,” he said. “There’s not really anything special they can do besides just have to have the equipment ready to go.”
The first warnings for the incoming severe thunderstorm were issued by the weather service for Madison, Pierce, Antelope and Knox counties at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Early warnings indicated the storm would pack hail and 60 mph wind gusts, but as the warnings extended into the early morning hours and expanded in the area of coverage, the potential for damage from the storm increased, as well.
Law enforcement officials reported to the weather service that the storm had produced wind gusts in excess of 80 mph. A wind gust of 84 mph was recorded at the Albion Airport at 12:55 a.m. A wind gust of 49 mph was recorded in Norfolk at about the same time.
By 1:25 a.m., warning sirens were going off in Norfolk, and the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Madison and Stanton counties — including the City of Norfolk — after radar indicated rotation within the storm.
In Battle Creek, Michael Fleer said the sirens did not sound there, but the storm dumped an inch and a half of rain and packed some wind.
“We have some trees and limbs that are blown over, but that’s all I’ve seen,” he said of the damage.
Raymond Flood of Newman Grove reported “a lot of wind damage” in the community, but the town received only .70 of an inch of rain. Some of the heaviest rain in the area fell in Tilden, where 2.52 inches were reported by Duane and Shirley Warneke, and Neligh, where 2.32 inches were reported by Richard Sanne.
Thursday morning’s storm could be only the beginning of a potentially wet and stormy weekend. According to the weather service, strong to severe storms are expected to develop later Thursday and into the evening, but the greatest threat for severe weather will be in the southeastern part of the state.
In Norfolk, showers are likely on Friday as the high reaches 83, and a chance of showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the weekend.