A Norfolk man was arrested following a high-speed pursuit early Sunday morning.
Damon Batenhorst, 19, of Norfolk was arrested following the pursuit that began Sunday morning just before 2:30 a.m.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office observed a SUV speeding on Highway 35, just north of Woodland Park. The vehicle was reportedly going 81 mph in the 60 mph zone.
The SUV then fled at high speeds reportedly of over 105 mph, going north on Highway 35 into Wayne County and was pursued into Hoskins where the SUV turned off its lights and continued to flee, Unger said.
It eventually was stopped after several more blocks on a residential street. Batenhorst was arrested on charges of speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and minor in possession/consumption of alcohol. Two passengers in his vehicle were also cited for MIP.
Batenhorst was jailed in the county jail pending the posting of a cash bond.