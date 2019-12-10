Early holiday fun in Wisner

Wisner Christmas
LaRayne Topp

In the photo above, Kent and Kathy Schoch of Bancroft look over a vintage outdoor Christmas tree on display at the Wisner Heritage Museum. The $1.2 million project included a vaulted ceiling, floor to ceiling windows on the east, replacing the gym floor with vinyl tile, new stage curtains, bathroom and kitchen improvements, and four big-screen televisions.

