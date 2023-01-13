The Northeast Community College Board of Governors has approved a plan to offer free dual enrollment classes to high school students enrolled in early college beginning in the 2023-24 academic year.
Dual enrollment includes dual credit courses, which are most often taken in area high schools and taught by instructors who meet Northeast’s qualifications outlined by the college’s accrediting body, the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). HLC is the accrediting body for all public institutions in Nebraska and establishes the required credentials for all instructors teaching college level courses.
Additionally, dual enrollment courses include high school students who choose to take a college-level course, not necessarily for high school credit. More students are choosing to take college-level classes online, virtually and at any Northeast location. In fall 2022, 48 high schools in the 20-county service area offered Northeast dual credit classes at their locations with 1,867 students enrolled in early college.
In spring 2021, the Nebraska Legislature began to provide funds directed to support dual enrollment offered by the state’s six community colleges. In spring 2022, the Unicameral then provided the community colleges with $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to accelerate their efforts to offer free dual enrollment. Metro Community College led the way by offering free college courses to all high school students beginning in fall 2022. Likewise, the ARPA funds will allow Northeast to make free dual enrollment a reality in fall 2023.
“Experiencing success in college-level work for high school students can be the catalyst for choosing to attend college,” said Leah Barrett, Northeast president. “Eighty-six percent of the students in our service area who are successful with an early college class go on to college. Dual enrollment is a tool for us to improve the college-going culture in Northeast Nebraska.”
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said early college courses have always been a great opportunity for students to earn college credit during high school, but many of the district’s families could not afford to take advantage of the opportunity.
“Making dual credit courses free is a game changer for those students. I am looking forward to seeing the positive impact that this will have on our lower-income students, and I anticipate that it will lead to a higher number of those students choosing to attend post-secondary education,” she said.
Makala Williams, director of early college at Northeast, said the college offers many different subjects as dual credit classes, including academic transfer, as well as career and technical education (CTE) courses.
Williams said the credits students earn through the early college program may be used towards a degree at Northeast or transfer to another college or university.
“It allows students to become familiar with the college environment before their first day as a college freshman.”
Additional ways credits may be earned is through the college’s Fridays @ Northeast program and Pathways to Tomorrow (P2T). The Fridays program allows high school seniors to spend the final day of the school week on a Northeast campus in CTE classrooms and labs that meet college program requirements.
The P2T consortium offers CTE classes that are facilitated through Educational Service Unit (ESU) No. 2 and includes seven-member schools: Bancroft-Rosalie, Emerson-Hubbard, Guardian Angels Central Catholic (West Point), Howells-Dodge, Lyons Decatur Northeast, Oakland-Craig and West Point-Beemer. Classes are held at the Northeast Community College extended campus and Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center in West Point.
While early college at Northeast Community College will be at no cost to high school students, they will be responsible for any books, tools or fees associated with a course.
* * *
Want to learn more?
To learn more about early college at Northeast Community College, visit northeast.edu/Admissions/Early-College or contact Makala Williams at 402-844-7118 or makalaw@northeast.edu.
The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center.
The meeting lasted 6 hours and 42 minutes.
Board members present: Terry Nelson, Nicole Sedlacek, Pat Wojcik, Donovan Ellis, Jeff Scherer, Del Ames, Steve Anderson and Dirk Peterson.
Also in attendance: Several administrators and two from the media.
Executive sessions: There was one closed session for the purpose of discussing the status of collective bargaining.
ACTION ITEMS
— The oath of office was administered to board of governors members elected in November.
— The minutes for the Dec. 8 meeting were approved.
— The monthly financial report for Dec. 31, 2022 and claims paid in December 2022 were acknowledged and accepted.
— Approved a dual enrollment proposal, 8-0.
— Approved NCCA Board of Directors representatives 8-0. Nicole Sedlacek and Del Ames will serve on the board, with the remainder of the board serving as alternates.
— Approved a college auditor (Dana F. Cole), 8-0.
— Second reading and approved of revisions to GP-12, Board Linkage with Ownership, 8-0.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— An administrative services report was delivered.
— A student services report was delivered.
— A developmental/external relations report was delivered.
— Reports from the ownership linkage and governance committees were delivered.
— A monitoring report was delivered.
— A Student Leadership Association report was delivered.
— A president’s report was delivered.
— AMBER FEHRS