OMAHA — The Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska has chosen 26 early childhood professionals from across the state — including three from Northeast and North Central Nebraska — for the inaugural Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Leadership Cadre.
The Buffett Institute formed the group to put these professionals’ perspectives front and center in conversations about the future of Nebraska’s early childhood workforce. Over the next three years, cadre members will build their collective capacity as thought leaders and early childhood workforce leaders. The cadre will nurture and refine members’ ideas for elevating Nebraska’s early childhood workforce and implement small pilot projects in the communities where they live.
“I am excited to begin meeting with these outstanding educators and begin our work together,” said Cama Charlet, manager of early childhood workforce initiatives at the Institute. “These 26 members bring such diversity to the cadre, coming from every corner of the state and representing different settings and levels of experience.”
Included among the group are Jeannie Farwell of Chambers, Brandy Price of Pierce and Kelsey Schnoor of Battle Creek.
Charlet said the cadre drew interest from 270 early childhood professionals.
“Though only a fraction of them could be selected for the cadre, we want to harness that enthusiasm and excitement to make a difference,” she said. “The institute will be seeking ways to keep applicants involved in the effort to strengthen early care and education in our state.”
Cadre members will meet in person four times a year for one weekend day. The first meeting, set for late February, will be online.
In addition to in-person meetings, each cadre member will attend one two-hour virtual meeting with a small group in the months between in-person meetings. Cadre members will commit about five hours of additional time each month interacting with their peers and reflecting on the cadre experience in an online discussion platform.
Cadre members will receive a $1,000 stipend annually for full participation during the life of the cadre. Additionally, funding is available to cover the costs associated with attending one or more professional conferences and materials relating to professional learning.
In addition to the three listed above, other members selected for the inaugural cadre include: Alexa Apa of Lincoln, Shannon Burks of Grand Island, Ashli Carlock of Omaha, Tara Craig of Chadron, Jessica Dutton of Scottsbluff, Amy Dworin of Omaha, Justin Fearing of Lincoln, Jaime Frey of Dawson, Penny Gerking of Auburn, Amber Holz of Ashland, Dodi Imler of Elkhorn, Susan Johnson of Falls City, Candace Kastrup of Lincoln, Chelsea Larkins of Lincoln, Martina Lucius of Scottsbluff, Molly Parsons of David City, Shawna Rischling of Alliance, Shauna Roberts of Fremont, Carime Ruvalcaba of Grand Island, Abbey Sualy of Omaha, Kristine Van Hoosen of Wood River, Amy Vinton of Kearney and Linda Walters of Omaha.