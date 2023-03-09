The 34th annual Children Are Our Business Norfolk Early Childhood Conference will take place Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Divots Event Center in Norfolk.
“It’s a really great opportunity for early childhood professionals,” said Erin Kampbell, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s early childhood Extension educator in Madison County. “They can interact with each other, and share some of their own experiences, their own insights, and at the same time they’re getting information from a national speaker with a lot of experience.”
The conference will feature speaker Dan St. Romain, a national educational consultant who provides staff development and consultative services for educators.
According to a press release on the conference, St. Romain will speak on behavioral principles.
“Although kids’ behaviors have changed a great deal in the past few decades,” the press release stated, “our strategies for supporting those behaviors have not. By examining information we have learned about the brain, we are in a better position to design effective interventions. In this fast-paced, exceedingly interactive conference, participants will learn nine principles for positively shaping the behavior of the kids we serve at all levels of development.”
“We have a high-quality speaker this year,” Kampbell said. “We’re really excited about Dan St. Romain.”
Kampbell also stated that vendors would be present at the conference for attendees to interact with during breaks and noted that the conference is a great opportunity for early childhood professionals to network with each other.
Interested parties may register for the conference at go.unl.edu/norfolk-conf-2023. Registrations are being accepted until Friday, March 17. Registration includes training, refreshments and lunch. Walk-ins will not be accepted, and there are no refunds.
Certificates will be awarded at the end of the conference to participants who attended the entire event. Attendees may book rooms under the Norfolk Early Childhood Conference (NeAEYC) for a special rate before Friday March 17. Call The Lodge at 402-379-3833 for more information on booking.
The sponsors of the 34th annual Children Are Our Business conference include Nebraska Extension, Northern Early Learning Connection, Educational Service Unit 1, Norfolk Family Coalition, Education Service Unit 8, Sixpence, Norfolk Public Schools, Nebraska Early Development Network, Family Service Lincoln, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Northeast Chapter of NeAEYC.