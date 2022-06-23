The public is invited to celebrate the Fourth of July with Dynamite Duo and The Sparklers.
The free-admission concert will take place Monday, July 4, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 404 W. Benjamin Ave., in Norfolk. The concert will feature patriotic, sacred, Broadway and golden oldies music performed for the glory of God by local musicians on organ, piano, band and stringed instrumentation.
Other highlights include costumed characters, dramatic readings, sing-along numbers and a decorated church sanctuary.
Dynamite Duo and The Sparklers is a community service group of volunteer performers of all ages from Northeast Nebraska. This season marks its 26th year of patriotic concerts.
The church is handicapped accessible. Doors will open an hour before performance times.