Firefighters spent nearly an hour dealing with a dumpster fire early Wednesday morning.
The Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to 3421 Old Highway 8 at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday for a roll-off dumpster fire, said Capt. Landon Grothe.
The first engine that arrived found the dumpster burning next to a building.
The fire itself was quickly extinguished and no damage was caused to the dumpster’s surroundings. But it did take 10 firefighters and three rigs about 50 minutes to douse the fire and overhaul the dumpster.
There were no injuries during the incident.
The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Department.