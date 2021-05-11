Norfolk fire crews responded to a Monday evening dumpster fire at a local restaurant.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to Perkins for a reported fire outside the building, said Capt. Lannce Grothe in a press release.
First arriving units saw light smoke and flames coming from a dumpster. It took about seven firefighters and three rigs about five minutes to control the fire, in addition to another 17 minutes to overhaul the dumpster, Grothe said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Grothe said, although improper cigarette disposal could have caused the fire.
Nobody was injured during the incident. The Norfolk Police Division assisted at the scene.
The Norfolk Fire Division encourages residents to properly dispose of cigarettes into an appropriate container after using them.