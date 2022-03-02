Two Norfolk business leaders have been welcomed to the NE Chamber Board of Directors.

Bob Dudley, president of Appeara in Norfolk, was selected to represent District 3 in the state chamber, and Johanna Threm, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel, Division of the Nucor Corp. in Norfolk, was selected to serve as vice chairperson of District 3.

Dudley and Threm were among 13 across the state welcomed to the board.

Directors are nominated by existing board members and elected by the broader NE Chamber membership to serve three-year terms. In addition to promoting economic growth across the state, the NE Chamber Board of Directors establishes the association’s policies with input from members, including 12 policy councils.

As the largest statewide business association since 1912, the NE Chamber promotes and protects Nebraska’s free enterprise system by ensuring a competitive business climate, economic growth and greater prosperity for all Nebraskans.

“We are fortunate to have an active, engaged board representing a variety of businesses and sectors across the state,” said Bryan Slone, NE Chamber president. “Their expertise in owning and growing a business, as well as helping build communities, ensures we deliver on our mission of keeping Nebraska businesses competitive and enhancing opportunity for all Nebraskans.”

In January, the NE Chamber unveiled the “Good Life Game Changer” policy priorities in partnership with several chambers and economic developers across the state. The priorities take advantage of once-in-a-lifetime economic opportunities and federal recovery funds to help Nebraskans, their communities and their employers compete better globally over the next three decades.

