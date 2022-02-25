A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday night following a traffic stop east of Norfolk.
About 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle that apparently had inoperable tail lights on Highway 275 east of Norfolk, Sheriff Mike Unger said.
The subsequent contact led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine, concentrated THC and drug paraphernalia in the possession of the driver, 37-year-old Jeffrey Olsufka Jr. of Norfolk. Olsufka also was found to have an arrest warrant out of Merrick County, Unger said.
He was booked at the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of the felony charges and has an initial court appearance scheduled in March.