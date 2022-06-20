An Omaha woman was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of several drug offenses following a traffic stop east of Norfolk.

At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on suspicion of speeding on Highway 275 just east of Norfolk.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the driver of the vehicle, Kelsey Gray, 29, Omaha, was reportedly found in possession of cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She also had five children in her vehicle, Unger said, and two were unrestrained.

She was arrested on offenses related to the drug charges and also on suspicion of child abuse for placing the children in a dangerous situation. Gray was jailed on the felony charges pending the setting of a bond.

In other news

As Russia presses assault, Ukraine given possible path to EU

As Russia presses assault, Ukraine given possible path to EU

LYSYCHANSK, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership Friday, a symbolic boost for the embattled country but one that did not slow a Russian onslaught in the east that is taking civilian lives and flattening cities.

Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood

Gateway towns to Yellowstone become dead ends after flood

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — This gateway town to Yellowstone National Park has become a dead end, a casualty of the severe flooding that tore through one of America’s most beloved natural attractions and swept away roads, bridges and homes.