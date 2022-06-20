An Omaha woman was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of several drug offenses following a traffic stop east of Norfolk.
At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on suspicion of speeding on Highway 275 just east of Norfolk.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the driver of the vehicle, Kelsey Gray, 29, Omaha, was reportedly found in possession of cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
She also had five children in her vehicle, Unger said, and two were unrestrained.
She was arrested on offenses related to the drug charges and also on suspicion of child abuse for placing the children in a dangerous situation. Gray was jailed on the felony charges pending the setting of a bond.