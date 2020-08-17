STANTON — A complaint about a vehicle being operated by a suspended driver ended up in several arrests on Monday morning.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his office received a complaint Monday about 10:45 a.m. that an Iowa-plated vehicle was being operated by a suspended driver in Stanton.
Shortly after the complaint, Unger said he observed the vehicle stopped on North 10th Street. Subsequently the driver, Joe Nash Jr., 25, Wayne, was confirmed to be suspended and was taken into custody.
Two passengers in the vehicle initially refused to identify themselves and when they were identified, both were found to have outstanding arrest warrants in Madison County, Unger said.
Zaylor Langschwager, 20, Wayne, was wanted for forgery. Erica Ober, 19, homeless, was wanted on a probation violation warrant. Langschwager was also arrested on two Wayne County warrants for theft and drug related charges.
During a search of the vehicle, marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia was located in the possession of Ober, Unger said.
Both Ober and Langschwager were jailed on the warrants, along with Ober’s new felony drug charges. Nash was released after being booked on the driving offense.