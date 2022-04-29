An alleged traffic violation in Stanton County early Thursday morning led to the arrest of a local woman.

About 1 a.m. Thursday, 20-year-old Allyssa Gragg of Norfolk was stopped by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on East Benjamin Avenue, about 3 miles east of Norfolk, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. Gragg was stopped on suspicion of a window-tint violation and didn’t have a valid operator’s license, Unger said.

Gragg also was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff. She was booked on the felony charge and jailed pending the setting of a bond.

IN A SEPARATE incident, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Ryan Burianek of Norfolk on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest following a traffic stop on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.

About 1 p.m. Wednesday, Burianek was stopped for an apparent stop-sign violation. During the traffic stop, Unger said, Burianek refused to cooperate and ultimately caused a struggle after being placed under arrest. Additional units were requested for assistance before Burianek was physically restrained.

Burianek was booked at the sheriff’s office and released on a pre-determined bond set by the court, Unger said. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Work to begin on Highway 98, west of Wayne

WAYNE — Weather permitting, work will begin Friday, April 29, on Highway 98 from the Highway 98 and Highway 81 junction to the Highway 98 and Highway 35 junction, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

WIC, immunization clinic planned in Neligh

NELIGH — The Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership will host the Neligh WIC and Immunization clinic from 10:30 a.m. until 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the American Legion, 115 W. Third St., in Neligh.

Stocks regain their footing a day after big tech sell-off

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shook off a wobbly start and gained ground in late morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, after a big sell-off of tech stocks a day earlier. It’s the latest turbulence for the market as traders brace for more earnings reports from major U.S. companies this week.

New Starbucks slated for Norfolk

Construction workers begin to tear down the closed Applebee's at 700 S 13th St. in Norfolk on Monday. According to the Nebraska Deeds Online (NDO) register, the property was leased by Starbucks on Feb. 9. The Applebee’s closed last September due to low sale numbers, according to a previous D…

County board updated on proposed Summit carbon pipeline

MADISON — A company that is partnering with 32 ethanol plants across five states to capture carbon dioxide and transport it by pipeline to North Dakota is continuing to work with ethanol plants and landowners to secure easements for the pipeline.