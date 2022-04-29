An alleged traffic violation in Stanton County early Thursday morning led to the arrest of a local woman.
About 1 a.m. Thursday, 20-year-old Allyssa Gragg of Norfolk was stopped by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office on East Benjamin Avenue, about 3 miles east of Norfolk, said Sheriff Mike Unger in a press release. Gragg was stopped on suspicion of a window-tint violation and didn’t have a valid operator’s license, Unger said.
Gragg also was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff. She was booked on the felony charge and jailed pending the setting of a bond.
IN A SEPARATE incident, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Ryan Burianek of Norfolk on suspicion of obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest following a traffic stop on Highway 35 near Woodland Park.
About 1 p.m. Wednesday, Burianek was stopped for an apparent stop-sign violation. During the traffic stop, Unger said, Burianek refused to cooperate and ultimately caused a struggle after being placed under arrest. Additional units were requested for assistance before Burianek was physically restrained.
Burianek was booked at the sheriff’s office and released on a pre-determined bond set by the court, Unger said. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.