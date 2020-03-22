Saldana

STANTON -- A 19-year-old Columbus man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges late Saturday.

Edgar Saldana was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin), possession of marijuana and THC with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his department stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 15 south of Pilger about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest. A large quantity of marijuana/THC products and more than $3,000 cash was recovered from the vehicle Saldana was driving, Unger said.

Saldana was jailed pending the posting of bond.

