STANTON -- A 19-year-old Columbus man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges late Saturday.
Edgar Saldana was taken into custody on charges of possession of a controlled substance (psilocybin), possession of marijuana and THC with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his department stopped a speeding vehicle on Highway 15 south of Pilger about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
A subsequent investigation led to the arrest. A large quantity of marijuana/THC products and more than $3,000 cash was recovered from the vehicle Saldana was driving, Unger said.
Saldana was jailed pending the posting of bond.