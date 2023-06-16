Two people were transported to area hospitals Friday morning following a crash in Stanton County in which drugs may have played a part.
At 7:18 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Highway 275, about a mile east of Pilger, for what initially was reported as a rollover crash, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger. An eastbound Pontiac sedan had struck the south guardrail on a bridge.
The female driver, a Norfolk resident, was transported to Providence Medical Center in Wayne by Pilger Rescue, and a male passenger from Fremont was transported to Franciscan Healthcare in West Point by Wisner Rescue. Unger said both occupants’ injuries were not life-threatening.
Law enforcement had received multiple 911 calls just minutes before the crash, according to the sheriff, as the Pontiac was reported to be swerving between lanes on the highway.
The sheriff’s office is looking into drugs as a possible factor in the crash, Unger said, and the driver was being investigated on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
The highway was closed in both directions for about an hour, the sheriff said. One lane of traffic opened up around 8:20 a.m.
The Pontiac is considered a total loss.