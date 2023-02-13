A man with an active arrest warrant was arrested on suspicion of drug possession over the weekend.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to Riverside Boulevard and Alaska Avenue for a man with an active arrest warrant at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday.
The male was identified as Jeffrey L. Hoadley, 31, homeless. Bauer said Hoadley saw the arriving officers and tried to conceal himself behind a tree. Officers had contact with him and took him into custody.
Bauer said officers recovered a glass pipe that tested positive for methamphetamine on the ground where Hoadley was standing. He also was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.