A Macy man was handed down federal prison time on Wednesday for multiple crimes connected to drug trafficking.
Terrence Sherman, 37, of Macy was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Buescher on Wednesday to 180 months in prison, or 15 years, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After his release from prison, Sherman will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.
On Aug. 20, 2021, officers stopped a vehicle in Macy occupied by four people, including Sherman and co-defendant Collin Parker. Officers located around 123 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Sherman and Parker had conspired to distribute meth, and they possessed the shotgun in furtherance of that conspiracy. Parker previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in April to 110 months in prison.
This case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.