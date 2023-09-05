A Norfolk woman recently had a felony charge dismissed after completing the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court program.
On Friday, Holly Andersen appeared before the drug court, with District Judge James Kube presiding. Following the dismissal of her charge and subsequent graduation in court, Andersen offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program.
For problem-solving court graduates, the graduation ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.
Problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders which utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders.