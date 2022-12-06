Tiffany O’Meara with District Judge James Kube
Courtesy photo

On Dec. 2, Tiffany O’Meara appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County District Court, with District Judge James Kube presiding.

Following the dismissal of her charge and subsequent graduation in court, O’Meara offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program.

For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.

