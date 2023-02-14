Drug court graduate

Kaytee Freiberg and James Kube
Courtesy photo

On Feb. 10, Kaytee Freiberg (right) appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court in Madison County District Court, with Judge James Kube (left) presiding.

Following the dismissal of her charge and subsequent graduation in court, Freiberg offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program.

For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.

