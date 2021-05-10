The Northeast Nebraska Drug Court saw three people graduate its program Friday in Madison County District Court.
Michelle Beltz, Raven Bridges and Christian Rogers appeared in court Friday with Judge James Kube presiding. Following the dismissal of their charges and subsequent graduation in court, the graduates offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program. Friends and family of the graduates were present to celebrate their accomplishment.
For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.