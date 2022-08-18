A Cuming County man was ordered by a federal judge on Wednesday to spend the next 12-plus years behind bars.

Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 21-year-old Jose Maria Salazar of West Point was sentenced by U.S. Judge Brian C. Buescher to 151 months, or 12 years and 7 months in prison, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Buescher also ordered Salazar to serve a 5-year term of postrelease supervision.

In April 2021, officers with the Lincoln Police Department made arrangements with a Mexican-based distributor of meth to have meth delivered to an undercover officer in Nebraska, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

On April 19, 2021, the undercover officer traveled to West Point to pick up the meth. While at the pre-arranged location in a residential neighborhood, officers observed Salazar exit his residence and then enter into the undercover officer’s vehicle. Salazar delivered 2 pounds of meth to the undercover officer.

A second buy was arranged on May 4, 2021, and Salazar again met with the undercover officer and delivered a pound of meth. Once the drug deal was completed, Salazar was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed on his residence and vehicle. One pound of meth was recovered in both Salazar’s vehicle and his residence.

The case was investigated by the Lincoln Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

