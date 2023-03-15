A Norfolk man will spend more than 10 years in prison after being convicted of a drug-related conspiracy.

Dallas Sherman Rhinehart, 53, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said in a press release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Rhinehart to 130 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, Rhinehart will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

In May 2020, Rhinehart was identified as someone distributing methamphetamine in the Norfolk area. On July 6, 2020, and July 22, 2020, law enforcement conducted controlled buys of methamphetamine from Rhinehart. The total amount of methamphetamine purchased included 52 grams of pure methamphetamine and 30 grams of a mixture of methamphetamine.

Rhinehart’s co-conspirators include Katherine Marie Tacheira, who has pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing, and Lindsey Ann Rokahr, who has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

