STANTON — Monday proved to be busy for the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office with several drug-related arrests.
At about 9 a.m., the sheriff’s office arrested Hector Medina, 30, Stanton, and Thaaos Sandoval, 25, Norfolk, on felony drug charges on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The pair were arrested after Medina was seen operating a SUV with a suspended license in Stanton. Medina was out on a bond for felony drug charges in Madison County and bond for domestic assault in Stanton County at the time of his new arrest, Unger said.
At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at a building on Ivy Street (Main Street). Unger said as a result of that search warrant, law enforcement recovered significant methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, chocolate THC bars and vapes, along with a large quantity of drug paraphernalia.
William “Bill” Fernau was arrested on multiple felony counts that include possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver and also possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Unger said.
His 18-year-old son, Kayden Fernau, also was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and released on his own recognizance, Unger said.
Additional charges and arrests are possible as the investigation continues. Fernau, Medina and Sandoval are all being held in county jail pending setting of bonds.