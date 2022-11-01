Water quality, flood control and drought response are serious topics in Nebraska. They’re among the most important for many of the 17 candidates — in seven subdistrict and one at-large races — who are vying for seats on the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Board of Directors in the general election.
At-large
Two at-large candidates — Joel J. Hansen of Wayne and James Aschoff of Plainview — also are on the ballot for the LENRD board.
Aschoff has decades of experience in the construction industry, owning a business for 25 years. He also is a farmer and has served on the parish council and is a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.
Aschoff said he believes water quality and irrigation practices are top priorities for the LENRD board, and he said his background as a business owner will serve him well if elected.
“If I start something, I don’t quit,” Aschoff said. “I like to make sure things are followed through.”
Hansen, who farms near Wayne and has worked as the street and planning director for the Wayne community for 28 years, has served as the at-large director on the LENRD for the past 16 years, including a term as chairman.
“I want to ensure future generations can utilize our precious soil and water to keep Northeast Nebraska strong and prosperous,” Hansen said. “We must continue to be good stewards of our resources and must never take God’s gifts to us for granted.”
Water quality, growth of Northeast Nebraska and leadership are Hansen’s top three priorities for the LENRD board. He said the state has given the NRDs 12 specific purposes; they include flood prevention and control, soil conservation, development of groundwater supplies for beneficial uses, and the development of recreational and park facilities.
“Agriculture, industry and education are the backbone of our state,” he said. “We must undertake our responsibilities as an NRD to support these three sectors to the benefit of all residents. Thus I will support programs and activities to provide clean water, protect existing water users and to develop our natural resources.”
Hansen said serving as an NRD director can be both thankless and rewarding. Directors have to put their own self interests and sometimes those of their family and neighbors behind those of the public, he said.
“My only agenda is the mission of the Lower Elkhorn,” Hansen said. “I am mindful of responsible spending of our tax dollars and limited government while tackling the responsibilities given to the NRDs by the state Legislature. I will continue to fight for local control through the NRD system rather than having the state take back those responsibilities in Lincoln and Omaha.”
Subdistrict 2
Incumbent Scott Clausen of Norfolk is being challenged by Bradley L. Lowe of Norfolk.
Lowe is a decorated retired colonel from the U.S. Marine Corps. While Lowe has never held an elected office, he said working in the Pentagon for a number of years has helped him understand policies and politics at “a fairly high level.” Lowe said he is a conservative environmentalist and, as a landowner, he is interested in the protection of the finite nature resources for future generations.
“Always leave a place better off than you found it,” he said.
Lowe said his top three priority issues affecting the LENRD are flood control, drought response and water quality. In the area of water quality, Lowe said the LENRD should always prioritize proactive protection over corrections when it comes to excessive nitrates and other pollutants.
“Educational efforts should be the focus although regulatory control should be implemented when needed,” he said. “Additionally, there are many areas the average citizen can do to help with water quality.”
Some examples he gave include plastic waste reduction, water conservation, efficient plumbing systems, storm water management and proper use of septic tanks.
Lowe said he believes he is a candidate worth supporting because he has experience in protection of natural resources, as well as experience in flood control, the placing of land into conservation program and usage of agricultural irrigation systems.
“I understand common-sense environmentalism. Additionally, I am a fiscal conservative. Money needs to be spent — but wisely,” he said.
Clausen opted not to participate in the story.
Subdistrict 3
There are two open seats in Subdistrict 3. Incumbent Anthony Wisnieski of Norfolk and Libby McKay of Norfolk are seeking two-year terms. Matthew Neujahr and Melissa C. Temple, also of Norfolk, are seeking four-year terms.
Wisnieski serves as the treasurer for the LENRD board. The construction company owner — who was raised on a farm by Dodge and farmed near West Point with his wife for several years before moving to Norfolk — said there are several concerns that drive his desire to stay on the LENRD board.
Clean and safe drinking water, the drought and the supply of water for farmers to irrigate crops and to water livestock are among those concerns.
“If I am able to stay on the (LENRD), I will fight to make sure we all have water for the coming years,” he said.
Neujahr, a native of Polk County, is the branch manager for Helena Agri-Enterprises in Norfolk. He has an associate degree in ag-business management from Iowa Western Community College and is a certified crop adviser.
“I have 16 years of experience in ag retail helping growers with nutrient planning, crop placement and irrigation management,” he said. “I’ve assisted producers in groundwater management reporting and practices in the Central Platte NRD, Lower Loup NRD and Lower Elkhorn NRD during my career.”
Neujahr said the natural resources district is facing a unique challenge because of the extreme drought, and producers and residents of Norfolk share the same natural resources.
“I feel I’d bring some relevant experience to the board to help face this issue that will hopefully not, but could carry well into this board seat term,” he said.
Temple has a bachelor of science degree in exceptional needs education from Wesleyan University, a master’s degree in Christian education with a focus on ecology and a master of divinity with a focus on ethics and theology from Princeton Theological Seminary. Temple is the owner and operator of Temple Educational Services, an online tutoring and learning intervention service.
Temple said she is passionate about ensuring the health and vitality of the natural and fiscal resources for generations to come, and she is running for the LENRD board because she desires to help Northeast Nebraska continue to flourish and grow.
“Growing up, I spent much of my time exploring the outdoors, which instilled a sense of responsibility and stewardship for the land and waterways that are sustaining and nourishing us,” she said.
For Temple, one of the most important issues in the LENRD race is high inflation: “While this position does not permit me to make sweeping economic policy decisions, I am committed to making wise financial decisions with our local tax dollars,” she said, adding that she would support ways to reduce the tax burden without compromising the NRD’s mission.
She also said high nitrate levels and the exceptional drought were top issues in this race. Temple said she would support cost-sharing programs for families who need to purchase water treatment systems to mitigate groundwater nitrate issues, and she would work to continue the effective management of the underground aquifer to ensure the state’s most valuable resource still will be there for generations to come.
McKay serves as executive director of the Elkhorn Valley Museum. Earlier this year, McKay said she decided to run for the office because she believes there is a need to foster conversation in an open way about the use of natural resources.
“I also think that boards that are serving such an important purpose and such a large area of the state should have a diversity of perspectives that would enable them to contemplate and discuss items, tasks and concerns in a more encompassing way,” she said.
Subdistrict 4
Michael D. Fleer of Battle Creek and James K. Geyer of Newman Grove are running for the spot in Subdistrict 4.
Fleer has an associate degree from Community College of the Air Force. His field of study was financial management. He is a retired technical sergeant from the U.S. Air Force and is the city administrator, clerk and treasurer for the City of Battle Creek. His community involvement includes a position as firefighter, EMT and rescue captain with the Battle Creek Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and as commander of American Legion Post 75.
Fleer was raised on a farm near Wayne and said he believes some of the most important issues facing the LENRD include nitrate management, groundwater management and surface water management.
“I have been attending meetings of the LENRD on and off for the last few years to keep the issue of flood control for the community of Battle Creek on the minds of the current directors,” he said. “I do not have any preference for any specific option (diversion channel, dam, overflow pond or other option) as long as something gets done in a manner that is economically feasible for the entire LENRD and in an expeditious time frame.”
A lifelong farmer, Geyer operates Geyer Farms with his family. He has served several positions, including treasurer, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Buffalo Creek, and is president of the Meadow Grove Rural Fire Board, a position he has held for more than 15 years. He also is active on the school board at Lutheran High Northeast.
Geyer said he is running for the LENRD position to protect the district’s valuable resources. His top three priorities are continued access for irrigation while protecting what is there and expanding in the areas that make sense; addressing nitrate concerns by educating producers with the most efficient ways to apply nitrogen and helping residents with drinking water; and looking toward proactive and cost-effective conservation practices that will mean clean water for all users.
“Land and water are vital to our state and the district’s economy,” he said. “As a board member, I will work hard to represent the rural and city concerns. I will use common sense to look at all issues and be open to all district citizens.”
Subdistrict 5
In Subdistrict 5, Dixon farmer and retired rural mail carrier Garry Anderson and fourth-generation Wayne farmer Kris M. Loberg are competing for a seat.
Anderson previously was elected to the Cedar County Pork Producers, Laurel-Concord School Board, LENRD, Nebraska Natural Resource Commission and Northeast Nebraska Resource, Conservation and Development.
Water quality is the priority issue for Anderson.
“We need to protect groundwater quality by using more soil sampling for nitrogen and cover crops to take up excess nitrogen after harvest,” Anderson said. “We also need to protect groundwater quantity by ensuring that we have sustainable irrigation development that maintains groundwater levels.”
Anderson supports continuing the work the NRD has done with no-till and cover crops to reduce soil erosion. Anderson also supports local communities with efforts to find solutions for flood control issues.
Loberg is a current board member for Wayne Community Schools Foundation and served for more than a decade as an elected county committee member for the Wayne County Farm Service Agency.
As a farmer, Loberg said, “I am constantly evaluating practices concerning water and land management. I would bring this experience to the board while finding a balance between individual, commercial and recreational uses of our natural resources.”
Loberg — a fiscal conservative with a desire to see resources managed with good stewardship — said drought designation makes water usage and management a top priority.
Loberg also said the NRD should be proactive with educational opportunities and would like to see tax dollars and additional revenue used in the most judicious and beneficial manner.
“Understanding the (return on investment) of every NRD-funded initiative and how it will serve those in the community is very important in my opinion,” Loberg said.
Subdistrict 6
Mark Burenheide of Howells and Chuck Hamernik of Clarkson are vying for the seat in Subdistrict 6.
Burenheide earned an electrical degree from Northeast Community College in 2009 and has worked for Hegemann Electric ever since. His community involvement includes membership with the Howells Volunteer Fire Department, where he was elected as secretary.
“I am running to be on the board of directors for the (LENRD) to give our area representation in the choices and decisions being made for our area as most other candidates are from the northern region of our district,” Burenheide said. “Candidates from other areas do not have a personal stake in these decisions, which can lead to unwanted outcomes for our area.”
He offered the Maple Creek watershed as an example in which he believes local representation will be beneficial in aiding the process and decision making.
Burenheide said he is an honest, hard-working and family-oriented man who understands the importance of how close-knit towns operate, and he also cares for the environment and natural resources.
“I support landowner rights and will always be up front and honest to the public about the on-goings of this board,” he said.
Hamernik studied business and accounting at Wayne State College and is part owner of Bluebird Nursery in Clarkson. His community involvement includes 43 years on the Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad and serving as president of the Clarkson Rodeo Association and the Clarkson Opera House Foundation.
Hamernik also served on the Clarkson City Council for 10 years and was a longtime mayor of the community.
“I think I can contribute to the discussion,” Hamernik said of his reason for running for the LENRD board.
“I think I can bring a broad perspective to the LENRD board, having spent years working with landowners, engineers, LENRD, (Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality), (Nebraska Department of Roads) and the Corps of Engineers,” he said.
Subdistrict 1
Incumbent Chad Korth of Meadow Grove is being challenged by Byron Unseld of Pierce. Korth opted to not participate in the election preview story, and Unseld could not be reached for comment.
Subdistrict 7
Roger Gustafson of Emerson is running unopposed. He opted not to participate in the story.