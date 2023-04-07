Madison, Antelope and Pierce counties were among those designated as primary natural disaster areas because of the recent drought.
On March 31, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack informed Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen that 55 Nebraska counties were included in the designation.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties suffered from a drought intensity value during the growing season of severe for eight or more consecutive weeks, extreme or exceptional.
Additional areas of the state and adjacent states are named as contiguous disaster counties. A secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous to such primary counties eligible to be considered for Farm Service Agency emergency loan assistance, provided eligibility requirements are met, Vilsack said.
Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.
The agency considers each emergency loan application on its own merits and takes into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator.
Local Farm Service Agency offices can provide affected farmers with further information.