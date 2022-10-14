Water is a lot like air: People don't pay much attention to it until it's not there.
Now that the summer-long drought has extended into fall in Northeast Nebraska, Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District officials continue to discuss if restrictions on water usage are warranted and what penalties irrigators may face for exceeding those limits.
The LENRD’s committee of the whole met Thursday and heard from assistant general manager Brian Bruckner that some irrigators likely will face penalties for using more water than allowed.
What the penalty will be is unknown, but the picture may be clearer in two weeks when the LENRD Board of Directors meets.
Bruckner said district staff have been working to verify meter readings taken on roughly 175 wells that have the 9-inch-per-acre allocation. Those were wells drilled after 2017.
Some of the wells will be revisited to “collect all the facts and make sure we aren’t assuming somebody is guilty.”
Bruckner said a more accurate breakdown of the number of wells that may have exceeded the 9-inch allocation would be shared when the board meets Thursday, Oct. 27, “but at the end of the day, we’re going to have some compliance issues to deal with.”
General manager Mike Sousek told the board that a lot of time would be spent dealing with each violation and that he, Bruckner and attorney Don Blankenau would establish the process for the board to consider.
Blankenau told the directors that, by law, everyone believed to have exceeded their allocation is entitled to a hearing before the board. And for those disagreeing with any penalty, they can appeal to the district court. The hearing is necessary even if individuals don’t want it, but they don’t have to be present. He also said it’s best not to establish a one-size-fits-all penalty.
“Generally, boards want to hold off doing that because each situation can be different,” he said. “Some may say they just didn’t care and ran their wells anyway, and others may have a really legitimate reason.”
Director Kurt Janke suggested involving in the discussion about penalties those producers who did not go over their 9-inch-per-acre allocation, saying he’d like to hear what they think.
Director Joel Hansen agreed with Janke.
“I think it’s important to have people here and saying, ‘Well, if that’s all you’re gonna do, then I’m not going to abide by the rules next time, either,’ ” Hansen said. “The difficulty of having rules is now we’re in the unenviable position of having to enforce them.”
Director Chad Korth said the penalty should be an “eye opening experience.”
He said there are producers who chose not to irrigate because they didn’t think 9 inches of water per acre was enough, and that those who were granted a variance to irrigate understood the rule and have violated it.
Bruckner said most of the well owners complied with their allocation, and not by accident.
“They took steps to proactively comply,” he said. “And maybe some of you have heard from some of them.”
Bruckner said he would have more information to share with board at the Oct. 27 meeting.
Also at that meeting, the board will decide whether to impose restrictions on water use in the district because of the ongoing drought. For any restrictions to take effect for 2023, they must be adopted before Tuesday, Nov. 1, so irrigators and others have time to prepare.
Korth, who is chairman of the LENRD ad hoc drought response committee, said the plan being discussed would affect irrigators, rural residents and those who are served by municipal water systems.
The proposed plan would not allow any requests for new uses of groundwater for irrigation in areas of the district that the U.S. Drought Monitor has designated as “extreme drought” (D3) or “exceptional drought” (D4).
The plan would allow current irrigators to continue to irrigate, and those with specific allocations would have to abide by them. Irrigators who don’t have water use limits would, if the proposed plan is approved, be limited to 14 inches per certified acre.
Also proposed is limiting municipal water wells to 250 gallons per day, per capita. Cities would multiply their population by 250, and that number is how many gallons of water they could use each day. They would need to develop a plan to show what restrictions they put in place.
The proposed restrictions would not affect areas of the district in D1 or D2 designations.
Any water restrictions put in place would remain until the board agrees to end them. Korth said the committee proposes ending the restrictions when the D3 or D4 areas are downgraded to a “severe drought” (D2) designation for 14 consecutive days.
Director Jay Reikofski said he contacted someone at the National Weather Service in Valley, where it was determined it would take 15.5 inches of rain from November to May to bring the D4 areas down to D2.
“If we get 15 inches of moisture from now until the first of May, I’m not going to be irrigating. If we get that much, we’re going to be in decent shape.”
Korth said the committee didn’t take the matter lightly. “We’re producers. There’s no one that wants to set allocations, but for the betterment of the whole, this is what we thought would be OK,” he said.
Directors Jerry Allemann and Scott Clausen said they wouldn’t support a proposal that limits the municipalities’ water use. They said some cities and villages have restrictions already in place.
Others thought the cities and villages in the LENRD needed to part of the solution.
“It doesn’t put a city in any hardship as long as they have some kind of reasonable management,” Loftis said.
Korth said the idea was so everybody has skin in the game, not just those in agriculture.
“The message we’re putting out there is, we’re in this together, ag and urban,” Sousek said. “We all have to be mindful of conservation, especially during a drought.”
Aaron Zimmerman, a farmer from Pierce, told the board that a 14-inch allocation would be “tough sledding” for those with sandy soils. He also encouraged the directors to consider putting a stop to new wells.
Brian Zimmerman suggested the board also consider a higher allocation for organic producers. He and Zimmerman both suggested a 16-inch to 18-inch allocation.
A final decision will be made at the Oct. 27 meeting.
Board members present: Mark Hall, Matt Steffen, Jay Reikofski, Rod Zohner, Gary Loftis, Anthony Wisnieski, Joel Hansen, Scott McHenry, Chad Korth, Bob Noonan, Scot Clausen, Roger Gustafson, Kurt Janke and Jerry Allemann.
Others in attendance: NRD staff, 20 members of the public, two media representatives.
Meeting lasted 2 hours, 45 minutes.
No votes were taken, but the committee:
— Heard a report on fall static water levels from the LENRD observation well network. Assistant general manager Brian Bruckner said, on average, the water levels are similar to what they were in the fall of 2012, a year in which the drought was similar to this year’s. Wells in the district’s eastern counties tended to show levels lower compared to 2012.
— Heard from general manager Mike Sousek that a test well was drilled in the Logan East Rural Water System and water samples have been sent for tests to determine if the water is acceptable. Water in at least one area of the district has shown elevated levels of manganese, so that’s one test result of particular interest.
— Heard that FYRA Engineering will be at the Thursday, Oct. 27, LENRD board meeting to give an update on the Maple Creek watershed plan. That firm also is studying Battle Creek’s flood issues and is looking at the hydraulics around the community to help determine possible flood mitigation solutions. A report to the board on that study isn’t expected until November.
— Heard that FYRA also has looked at the Scribner air base east dam. Curt Becker, LENRD projects manager, said the spillway pipe wasn't as bad as thought but does have some issues. FYRA will also give an update of where they're at with that study on Oct. 27.