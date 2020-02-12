The Nebraska Public Power District is using drones to check on power lines in Northeast Nebraska. The drones are equipped with cameras that take photos of the power lines. When the photos come in, NPPD will look at them to determine if any maintenance is needed on the power lines.
Before drones were used, helicopters with binoculars would fly linemen around to observe the power lines. The drones save time and are a safety improvement, said Grant Otten, NPPD’s media relations specialist. Additionally, NPPD will now have photos to examine.
The drones are owned and piloted by Valmont Utility. There are two crews working at a time. A crew is made up of the drone’s pilot and a photographer, Otten said.
The project is expected to take about five weeks, depending on weather, Otten said.