The Nebraska Public Power District is using drones to check on power lines in Northeast Nebraska. The drones are equipped with cameras that take photos of the power lines. When the photos come in, NPPD will look at them to determine if any maintenance is needed on the power lines.

Before drones were used, helicopters with binoculars would fly linemen around to observe the power lines. The drones save time and are a safety improvement, said Grant Otten, NPPD’s media relations specialist. Additionally, NPPD will now have photos to examine.

The drones are owned and piloted by Valmont Utility. There are two crews working at a time. A crew is made up of the drone’s pilot and a photographer, Otten said.

The project is expected to take about five weeks, depending on weather, Otten said.

Tags

In other news

Director hired for Growing Together

Director hired for Growing Together

OMAHA — In its ongoing effort across the state addressing Nebraska’s workforce needs, the Aksarben Foundation announced Wednesday the addition of an executive director for Growing Together, its Northeast Nebraska workforce initiative.

Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett faces 6 new charges in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Jussie Smollett was indicted Tuesday for a second time on charges of lying to police about a racist and anti-gay attack he allegedly staged on himself in downtown Chicago, renewing a divisive criminal case that drew worldwide attention last year.

Jigsaw puzzles have ardent following

Jigsaw puzzles have ardent following

There are jigsaw puzzle nights at coffee shops and libraries. Puzzle groups and puzzle games online. Hand-cut wooden puzzles that cost thousands of dollars. And puzzle designs that range from edgy, original artwork to your own, custom-ordered family photos.

Fugitive captured in Wisner

Fugitive captured in Wisner

STANTON — On Tuesday about 10 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Wisner Police arrested Leland Heinhold, 57, of Wisner on a felony arrest warrant from Stanton County District Court.