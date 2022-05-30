Drone operations course coming to Northeast

As more unmanned aircraft, particularly multi-rotor UAS (drones), take to the skies, operators must have a deeper understanding of applicable regulations, flight maneuvers, mission planning and safe operations in controlled airspace.
A course offered through Northeast Community College in Norfolk will accomplish these goals and help participants understand the rules of flying a UAS as established by the FAA.
Drone Operations will meet Thursday and Friday, June 9-10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., in the Cox Activities Center, Room 176, on the Norfolk campus. Brian Anderson, FAA-certified drone pilot, is the instructor of the class.
This course will help participants understand the proper protocol and procedures for flying various drone missions through hands-on flight training. Ultimately, the course will help to prepare the student for the successful completion of the FAA Part 107 UAS Remote Pilot certification process. This course is designed for those who want to fly drones for commercial purposes but also includes useful rules and information for the drone hobbyist.
There is a cost to attend the class. Hands-on flight training using the DJI fleet of drones owned and insured by Northeast Community College is included in the course. The test preparation textbook also is included.
Pre-registration is required. To register for the class, call Northeast Community College at 402-844-7000.