Law enforcement officers were asking drivers Friday morning to use extra caution on the roadways due to slick road conditions across the area.
Below freezing conditions, high winds and snow combined to deteriorate roadway conditions in Northeast Nebraska. Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger urged motorists to use caution Friday and said windy conditions will further complicate driving all day Friday.
The Norfolk Police Division also responded to numerous accident calls Friday morning as a result of slick roads.
In addition, sidewalks and parking lots were slick as the gusty winds froze light snow and precipitation on walkways.