MONROE — An ATV accident resulted in injuries to the driver on Saturday night.
At about 11:30 p.m., deputies with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area just east of Webster Street on Gerrard Avenue regarding an ATV accident with injuries.
The investigation indicated that a 2012 Kawasaki ATV, operated by Hannah Shemek, 19, of Monroe, had been traveling eastbound on Gerrard Avenue when she lost control of the ATV and collided into the back of a parked vehicle east of Webster Street.
Shemek was transported to the Columbus Community Hospital by Monroe Rescue and later flown by medical helicopter to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln.
Damage to the parked vehicle, a 2006 Kia Rio, was estimated at $1,000. Damage to the Kawasaki ATV was estimated at $300.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor of the accident
This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.