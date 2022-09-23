At approximately 7:45 a.m. Friday, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle accident located five miles west of Wayne.
Preliminary information indicated the driver fell asleep and struck a guard rail. The driver was transported to Providence Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained during the crash.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Wayne Fire Department, Nebraska Department of Transportation, Providence Medical Center, and several members of the public.
The accident remains under investigation.