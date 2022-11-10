One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident in northwest Norfolk on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a residence in the 2300 block of Highland Drive after a call was made about a vehicle having crashed very close to a house, if not colliding with the residence.
A silver sedan could be seen at rest on its top in a driveway in front of an attached garage. The vehicle appeared to have significant damage to its back end and its top.
After evaluating the driver for several minutes, Norfolk Rescue transported the patient, a male, to the hospital. Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman said he was unsure of the driver's condition as of about 2 p.m.
Reiman said it was evident that there was erratic driving just before the crash occurred, but what caused the driver to operate the vehicle in such a manner wasn't yet known.
Police know that the vehicle was westbound on Highland Drive and was moving sideways after it left the roadway, he said.
Officers were still trying to identify the driver, as well where specifically he had been coming from and why he was driving in the area. The driver had no association with the house he crashed in front of or the neighborhood itself, Reiman said.
A woman who lives to the east of where the vehicle came to rest said she didn’t see the crash happen but heard loud noises from inside her home.
“I heard an acceleration and then I heard a slamming of breaks,” she said.
The woman’s mailbox, which had been mounted on a brick base, was destroyed. The mailbox was located 30 to 40 feet east of where the vehicle came to rest.
Railing on the front porch of the house where police were investigating also sustained damage, as did some brick near the porch.
About 2 p.m., a tow truck arrived at the scene.
The Daily News will provide updates as they become available.