A one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in southwest Norfolk resulted in injuries to a Norfolk woman.
The Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to the accident, which occurred about 4:40 p.m. An older model sedan with extensive damage could be seen facing west against the tree on the north side of 18th Street.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said the vehicle, driven by 35-year-old Lynnette Wiegand of Norfolk, had been northbound in the 900 block of South 18th Street before it crossed the center line and continued to drift to the west. The vehicle then jumped the west curb near Vicki Lane and drove on the terrace and sidewalk until it struck a tree outside an apartment building in the 800 block of South 18th Street.
Bauer said on Monday that Wiegand was transported to Faith Regional Health Services for injuries sustained. Lt. Brock Soderberg with the Norfolk Fire Division said on Friday that the LifeNet helicopter had been put on standby, but it was unknown if the driver had been transported elsewhere from Faith Regional.